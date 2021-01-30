Union Jack Oil plc (UJO.L) (LON:UJO) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.17

Union Jack Oil plc (UJO.L) (LON:UJO)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and traded as high as $0.18. Union Jack Oil plc (UJO.L) shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 194,701,689 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.19.

Union Jack Oil plc (UJO.L) Company Profile (LON:UJO)

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas exploration and production company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Biscathorpe, Burton on the Wolds, North Kelsey, Wressle, and Keddington projects.

