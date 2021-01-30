United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in United Airlines by 88.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,513,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in United Airlines by 12.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,811,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $306,210,000 after purchasing an additional 980,766 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $28,380,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 2,461.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 725,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,210,000 after purchasing an additional 697,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 57.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,886,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,556,000 after purchasing an additional 691,626 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.63. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $82.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.61.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 50,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $2,019,785.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,235.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michele J. Hooper acquired 1,900 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,058. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 204,403 shares of company stock worth $8,247,291 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. 140166 boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on United Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.10.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

