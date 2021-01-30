United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) PT Raised to $36.00

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its target price upped by research analysts at MKM Partners from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays cut United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $27.08 on Thursday. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average is $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.51.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in United Natural Foods by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

