United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Trading Down 11%

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)’s share price fell 11% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.94 and last traded at $26.54. 3,688,651 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 2,227,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.82.

Several research firms have commented on UNFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays downgraded United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. MKM Partners increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 22.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 48.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

