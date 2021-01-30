United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.78 EPS

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.60 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. United Rentals updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of URI opened at $243.01 on Friday. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $267.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

URI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.06.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,424 shares in the company, valued at $25,245,901.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

