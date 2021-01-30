Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Trading Down 29%

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)’s stock price fell 29% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.28 and last traded at $7.61. 839,094 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 707,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.37.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.46 million during the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative return on equity of 69.56% and a negative net margin of 23.76%.

About Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices.

