UnlimitedIP (UIP) 1-Day Volume Tops $333,527.00

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 30th. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $3.06 million and approximately $333,527.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 9% higher against the dollar. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UnlimitedIP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00070044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.92 or 0.00908095 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00054860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005880 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,566.33 or 0.04589546 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00029964 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018578 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Token Profile

UnlimitedIP is a token. It was first traded on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,327,878,350 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

UnlimitedIP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UnlimitedIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnlimitedIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.