Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Uranium Energy Corp is a US-based junior resource company with the objective of becoming a near-term ISR uranium producer in the United States. The Company controls one of the largest historical uranium exploration and development databases in the US. Through the use of these databases, the Company has acquired advanced uranium properties throughout the southwestern US. The operational management is comprised of pre-eminent uranium mining and exploration professionals, whose collective experience in the uranium mining industry gives the Company ongoing uranium mine-finding and uranium mine development expertise. Uranium Energy Corp is well positioned to capitalize on the current alternative energy boom. “

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

UEC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.40 price target (down previously from $2.90) on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $1.50 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Uranium Energy has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.17. The stock has a market cap of $324.47 million, a P/E ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that Uranium Energy will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,470,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 761,405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 71,888 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 423,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Uranium Energy (UEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.