US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.22

US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.22 and traded as high as $36.13. US Ecology shares last traded at $34.61, with a volume of 159,590 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. US Ecology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.58 and its 200 day moving average is $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.20.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECOL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 11.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,027,000 after purchasing an additional 454,887 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,030,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,665,000 after buying an additional 231,531 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of US Ecology by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 361,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after buying an additional 198,312 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in US Ecology during the third quarter worth about $3,949,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in US Ecology by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,060,000 after acquiring an additional 45,256 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL)

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

