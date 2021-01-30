Usca Ria LLC Buys 1,320 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,188 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,131,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,354 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 18,094 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,617 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,235,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AXP opened at $116.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.81. The company has a market capitalization of $93.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, 140166 lowered shares of American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.38.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

