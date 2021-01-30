Usca Ria LLC Buys 8,694 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 163,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,382,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767,051 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2,239.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 917,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,483,000 after buying an additional 877,870 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3,772.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 838,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 816,488 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,020,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,281,000 after acquiring an additional 813,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 123.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,362,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,763,000 after purchasing an additional 753,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $64.88. The company has a market capitalization of $189.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

