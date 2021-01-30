Usca Ria LLC Cuts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Usca Ria LLC reduced its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,943 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Micron Technology by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $78.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.22. The stock has a market cap of $87.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $87.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.19.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $713,614.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,852,855.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $653,210.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,740 shares of company stock worth $13,839,070 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

