Usca Ria LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the third quarter worth $168,000.

NYSE BIT opened at $17.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.29. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.1237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

