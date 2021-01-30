Usca Ria LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FC Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 87,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $45.90 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $46.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.92.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.