Usca Ria LLC Has $821,000 Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 90.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,289,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,174,000 after buying an additional 18,576 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,849,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,944,000 after buying an additional 33,871 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,036,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,111,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,491,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,050,000 after purchasing an additional 33,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,446,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,589,000 after buying an additional 45,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS opened at $154.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $176.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.87 and a 200-day moving average of $160.13.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 27.47%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

In other Zoetis news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $15,180,458.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,789.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $190,325.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,285.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,606 shares of company stock worth $18,241,735. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

