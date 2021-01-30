Usca Ria LLC Has $892,000 Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.20.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $266.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $276.37 and a 200-day moving average of $285.54. The company has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

