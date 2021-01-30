Usca Ria LLC Increases Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 283.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 14,165 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSX. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in Phillips 66 by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 15,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 233,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,105,000 after buying an additional 125,392 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 9,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 18,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.44.

NYSE:PSX opened at $67.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.40. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $96.55.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.82). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

