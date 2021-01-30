UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.34

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.34 and traded as high as $1.83. UTStarcom shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 200,735 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.10 million, a PE ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.44.

About UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI)

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products.

