V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.30-1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.1-9.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.19 billion.V.F. also updated its FY21 guidance to ~$1.30 EPS.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $76.87 on Friday. V.F. has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.06 and its 200-day moving average is $74.81. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of -591.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that V.F. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded V.F. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded V.F. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.94.

In other V.F. news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $2,129,797.55. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $4,969,714.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,969,237.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,299 shares of company stock worth $11,290,112 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

