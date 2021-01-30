Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Valvoline has raised its dividend payment by 109.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

VVV opened at $23.74 on Friday. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $25.23. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.66.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.55 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Valvoline news, VP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 4,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $102,513.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,133.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 5,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $126,285.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,590 shares of company stock worth $377,086. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Valvoline from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

