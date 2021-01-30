VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) Shares Purchased by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,140 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF accounts for 0.3% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Howard Capital Management Inc. owned 0.52% of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 78,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 596.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 19,981 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 122,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 42,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of SMB opened at $18.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average of $18.07. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $18.21.

VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.