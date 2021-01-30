Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Coastal Capital Group Inc.

Coastal Capital Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $51.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.45. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $54.56.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

