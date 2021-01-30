Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.5% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $76,000.

VV stock traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.25. 304,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,687. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $100.90 and a 52-week high of $181.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.20 and its 200-day moving average is $163.57.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

