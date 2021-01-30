Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Cut by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 26,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 87,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 332.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $31,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $118.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.03. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $75.55 and a 52-week high of $124.14.

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

