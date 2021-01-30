Vantage Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,312 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.1% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $36,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 486 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 price objective (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,664.94.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total value of $3,737,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,821,158.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,072,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,206.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 93.89, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,198.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,179.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.