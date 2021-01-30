Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 5,909 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 201.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,842 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in American Express by 9.4% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 61,254 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in American Express by 7.5% during the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 4,212 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in American Express by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,789 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 26.3% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,889 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $116.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.81. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. 140166 cut shares of American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.38.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

