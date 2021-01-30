Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 68,631 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 389.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,243 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,631 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 10,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,731 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

