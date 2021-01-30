Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,940 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $236.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.22 and a 200-day moving average of $221.61. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $258.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $64.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.92.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.