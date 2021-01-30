Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 2,493 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 119.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 75.6% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $237.84 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $248.32. The stock has a market cap of $168.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.27.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.38.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 26,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at $543,789,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

