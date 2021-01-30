Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 47,394 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 334.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,394 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.9% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $8,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 261.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 59,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $5,015,850.00. Insiders have sold 501,243 shares of company stock worth $68,703,231 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $128.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $315.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.93.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

