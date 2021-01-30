Venture Visionary Partners LLC Raises Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 163.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,240 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.71.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $181.17 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $199.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

