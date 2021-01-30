Venture Visionary Partners LLC Raises Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 439.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,916 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $279,217,000. Natixis increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,611.8% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 830,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,721,000 after acquiring an additional 781,854 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,543,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,440,000 after acquiring an additional 540,612 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 559.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 628,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,740,000 after acquiring an additional 533,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 109.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 903,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,038,000 after acquiring an additional 472,781 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $165.69 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $175.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,328.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXN. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.70.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

