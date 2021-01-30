Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 426.3% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veolia Environnement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Veolia Environnement alerts:

Shares of Veolia Environnement stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.82. Veolia Environnement has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95.

About Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.