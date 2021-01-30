VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

VEON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised VEON from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of VEON from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. HSBC downgraded VEON from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on VEON in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $1.90 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. VEON presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.90.

NASDAQ VEON opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.50. VEON has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VEON had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that VEON will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEON. Exor Investments UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of VEON by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 66,354,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $100,195,000 after buying an additional 13,239,898 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in VEON in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,343,000. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in VEON by 894.5% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,751,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in VEON by 21.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,005,606 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 20.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,320,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,024 shares in the last quarter. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

