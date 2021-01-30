Verge Trading Up 19.3% Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 30th. Verge has a total market cap of $248.53 million and approximately $58.41 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Verge has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.67 or 0.00390439 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000079 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003653 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 51.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Global Digital Content (GDC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,426,123,166 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.