Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

VIAV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.94.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 96.57 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.52.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 160,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $2,189,740.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,412,417.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $170,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,345 shares in the company, valued at $671,028.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,795 shares of company stock worth $2,529,073. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,283,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,616 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,334,253 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,110,000 after acquiring an additional 261,067 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,812,000 after acquiring an additional 853,115 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,244,579 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,330,000 after acquiring an additional 118,992 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,973,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,153,000 after acquiring an additional 69,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

