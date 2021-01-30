VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Short Interest Up 231.4% in January

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, an increase of 231.4% from the December 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) by 340.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,363 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 3.92% of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF worth $5,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of VSMV opened at $33.84 on Friday. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $35.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.17.

