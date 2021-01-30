Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.71

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.71 and last traded at $33.71, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.71.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. CSFB reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Victrex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Victrex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get Victrex alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

About Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.