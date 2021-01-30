Vireo Health International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VREOF) Short Interest Down 73.9% in January

Vireo Health International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VREOF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decrease of 73.9% from the December 31st total of 92,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 660,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Vireo Health International in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Get Vireo Health International alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:VREOF opened at $2.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14. Vireo Health International has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $3.07.

Vireo Health International Company Profile

Vireo Health International Inc operates in cannabis industry in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, production, wholesale and retail of medical cannabis products. The company sells and distributes its products through dispensaries. The company is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vireo Health International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vireo Health International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.