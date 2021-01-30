Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) CEO Sells $361,486.29 in Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 14,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $361,486.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,486.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Vital Farms stock opened at $24.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.60. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $43.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.21.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $53.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VITL. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,982,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,223,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

