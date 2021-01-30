Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.92 and last traded at $24.25. Approximately 637,582 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 505,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vital Farms has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.43.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.15.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $53.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 14,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $361,486.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,486.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter worth about $105,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter worth about $374,000. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vital Farms Company Profile (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

