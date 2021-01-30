Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Societe Generale

Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VIVHY. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vivendi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

VIVHY stock opened at $30.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.65. Vivendi has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $32.63.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

