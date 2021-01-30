Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Now Covered by Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Viveve Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Viveve Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VIVE opened at $3.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.59. Viveve Medical has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.27. Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 243.62% and a negative net margin of 661.57%. The company had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viveve Medical will post -19 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Viveve Medical stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Viveve Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Viveve Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viveve Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.