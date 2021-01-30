Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Trading 8.2% Higher

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE)’s share price traded up 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.64 and last traded at $3.55. 22,550,301 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 576% from the average session volume of 3,338,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

VIVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Viveve Medical in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.85.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.27. Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 243.62% and a negative net margin of 661.57%. The business had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Viveve Medical, Inc. will post -19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Viveve Medical stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Viveve Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viveve Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIVE)

Viveve Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components.

