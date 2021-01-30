Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Lifted to “Reduce” at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) to a reduce rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VWAGY. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Volkswagen from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Volkswagen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Volkswagen from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $21.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.42. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.52.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Volkswagen had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $69.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.90 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Volkswagen will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.