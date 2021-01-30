Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Buys New Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BUD. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,974 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 40.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 681 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.4% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 750 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 25,761 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BUD. Societe Generale cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.80.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $62.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $12.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

