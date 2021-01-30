Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Increases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,541 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.5% of Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Walmart by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,806,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,599 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Walmart by 13,727.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629,170 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,937,000 after buying an additional 1,617,388 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,316,000 after buying an additional 1,613,467 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,200,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $885,140,000 after buying an additional 758,348 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,265,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.28.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $140.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $397.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.51 and a 200 day moving average of $141.38. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

