Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Sells 1,000 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lowered its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $758,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,624.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kara Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $498,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,513.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 421,614 shares of company stock valued at $27,556,686. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $69.74 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $30.91 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.41 and a beta of 1.52.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMAR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

