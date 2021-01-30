Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Sells 2,130 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

WFC stock opened at $29.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.54 billion, a PE ratio of 80.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average is $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

