Warburg Research Analysts Give Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) (ETR:ARL) a €27.50 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) (ETR:ARL) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ARL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Independent Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($24.12) target price on Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €21.07 ($24.79).

ARL stock opened at €18.84 ($22.16) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €20.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is €18.22. Aareal Bank AG has a 52-week low of €12.28 ($14.45) and a 52-week high of €31.29 ($36.81).

Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) Company Profile

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

